Lycoris Recoil Shares New Trailer Ahead of New Anime: Watch

Lycoris Recoil is coming back for a brand new anime later this Spring, and fans have gotten a cool new look at what to expect with a slick trailer. Lycoris Recoil has been one of the most successful original anime series from Aniplex and A-1 Pictures in the last few years. While it’s not based on a light novel or manga release, the anime made its debut back in 2022 and quickly became one of the most notable releases of that year. It was such a hit, in fact, that when the anime ended there have been other projects released to keep the franchise going.

Lycoris Recoil has been off the air for a few years, but is coming back with a brand new anime miniseries. It’s far from a full second season of the show, but this new project titled Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time., will be featuring six new stories all about the daily life at the at Café LycoReco, which were some of the best scenes of the original series. To get hyped up for this new anime releasing later this April, you can check out the teaser in the video above and new poster for the miniseries below.

What to Know for the New Lycoris Recoil Anime

Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. will be kicking off on April 16th in Japan with Aniplex’s official YouTube channel (with other streaming releases planned in the area), and a new episode will be dropping each Wednesday after. This latest update has also given the break down of each of the new stories as well and they are labeled as such:

Episode 1 – “Take it easy,” which will feature a script from Shingo Adachi and Takashi Sakuma as Technical Director

Episode 2 – “Miles away,” which will feature a script from Imigimuru and Tsuyoshi Tobita as Technical Director

Episode 3 – “Scintillation of genius,” which features a script from Shu Mori and Kota Mori as Technical Director

Episode 4 – “Watch out!,” which features a script from Yoshikazu Tominaga and Takayuki Kikuchi as Technical Director

Episode 5 – “Bittersweet first love,” which features a script from Ken Yamamoto and Motoki Nakanishi as Technical Director

Episode 6 – “Brief respite,” which features a script from Shingo Adachi and Masayuki Sakoi as Technical Director

It’s yet to be revealed how long each of these episodes will be running for, but it’s going to be fun to see these new adventures in action either way as it’s continuing Lycoris Recoil in general.

Why You Should Watch Lycoris Recoil

It’s now the perfect time to check out Lycoris Recoil as it’s a unique anime series that might have gone under your radar. Following two young assassins who grow to be close friends (and maybe more), you can now find the anime streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, “For these peaceful days――there’s a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: ‘DA – Direct Attack’. And their group of all-girl agents: ‘Lycoris’. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris.”

The synopsis continues with, “They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It’s mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!”