Made in Abyss Season 2 is Coming to Toonami

Made in Abyss wrapped up its second season along with the end of the Summer 2022 slate earlier this year, and now fans will have a whole new way to check it out as the second season is making its way to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block! Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun introduced fans to a whole new group of characters as Riko, Reg, and Nanachi continue to dive into the titular Abyss, and through this gave fans some of the darkest moments in the anime to date. And that's a lot considering everything that has happened so far.

Toonami has officially announced on their Facebook page that Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun will be making its debut with the block next Saturday, November 5th at 12:30AM EST! With the block now heading into the final months of the year as the Fall season begins to cool down, this will likely be one of the final new additions to the block (for 2022 as a whole) unless there are some major shake ups before the final months of the year are over. But it's a great one to end it on.

(Photo: Kinema Citrus)

What Is Toonami's New Fall Line Up?

Toonami's line up has gotten some big shake ups for the Fall season with Housing Complex C ending its run, and some reshuffling needing to take place. With the addition of Made in Abyss Season 2 now filling up the bracket, there are some other returning series as well. The full line up for Toonami beginning on Saturday, November 5th (with an additional hour at the end granted for Daylight Saving's Time that weekend) breaks down as such:

12:00AM – My Hero Academia Season 5

12:30AM – Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

1:00AM – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

As for what to expect from the new season, Sentai Filmworks describes Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun as such, "There is no going back for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi. They have passed the point of no return and the surface is forever out of reach. Now, Riko's only way forward is to the bottom of the Abyss. However, the three friends weren't the first to enter the unknown; they were only the most recent. Whatever happened to all the other explorers who braved the deepest layers of the Abyss and were never heard from again? The trio are about to find out."

Will you be checking out Made in Abyss Season 2 when it releases on Toonami? How are you liking Toonami's new line up for the Fall?