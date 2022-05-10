Marvel's Secret Reverse Manga Is Available for Pre-Order Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Marvel has a wild history with manga, but in recent years, some of the industry's best creators have come together to redeem the genre. Now, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh is stepping to bat as his own Marvel Universe series is up for pre-order. Marvel's Secret Reverse will be hitting shelves stateside soon, and fans will want to nab a copy for themselves ASAP.

Stores from Amazon to RightStuf have the manga available for pre-order. Kazuki Takahashi's manga is slated to ship out on Tuesday, June 14th for readers. Digital editions of the Marvel manga will also be made available for e-readers, so collectors can look into digital files as well.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As for the manga itself, Marvel's Secret Reverse follows the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh as he pits Iron Man and Spider-Man against a nefarious gaming whiz. You can find the manga's full synopsis below for more details:

"In Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi's epic team-up between Iron Man and Spider-Man, Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention. Awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be..."

READ MORE: Yu-Gi-Oh LEGO Build Focuses on The Sky Dragon | Yu-Gi-Oh Is Hyping Its New Manga with a Special Promo | New Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Announces Release Date

For those unfamiliar with Takahashi, the artist is known best for his work on Yu-Gi-Oh. He got his career started in 1982 and did various jobs before landing a hit with Yu-Gi-Oh in 1996. The hit franchise has gone on to spur video games, films, and a hugely popular trading card game played the world over. So if you want to see how he handles the Marvel Universe, you'll get your chance to check out his vision soon!

Will you be picking up a copy of this special Marvel manga? What other comic characters need a makeover from Takahashi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.