Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’s New Trailer Release Is Nigh





Masters of the Universe: Revelation ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Skeletor running Prince Adam through and gaining the power of Castle Greyskull, and the voice for the enemy of Eternia, Mark Hamill, has spilled the beans that the newest trailer will be landing tomorrow. With producer Kevin Smith at the helm for this second half, and hinting that Adam will be transforming into a “Savage He-Man,” during these upcoming episodes, Revelation is looking to throw in several curveballs to fans of Eternia that are returning to see just how powerful Skelegod has become.

2021 has been a big year for He-Man fans, not just thanks to this pseudo-sequel series to the original animated series of the 1980s, but also with the arrival of a new CG animated series that also arrived on Netflix following the debut of Revelation. With the latter taking on a lighter approach for a new generation, Revelation hasn’t been scared to blend the aesthetic of the first story of Castle Greyskull with some surprisingly bloody and shocking moments along the way, with both sides of the war suffering casualties throughout. Now that Skeletor has reached a new plateau of power and Prince Adam seems to be on Death’s Door, there are sure to be plenty more surprises in store.

Mark Hamill took to his Official Twitter Account to share the big news that the next trailer for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation would be arriving tomorrow, with the next slate of episodes set to arrive on November 23rd:

In our original review for Revelation, written by yours truly, we were able to express how the series was a love letter to fans of the original series while taking the time to explore the personalities of a bevy of major characters from the franchise:

“Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers…At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it’s one that’s most assuredly worth reading.”

