Scooby-Doo Brings 5 Classic Films to Streaming for Halloween

Scooby-Doo is now even more available to stream with new movies being available just in time for the spooky Halloween season. Scooby-Doo is one of the most successful animated franchises that Hanna-Barbera has ever produced. First making its debut in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, the animated series introduced fans to a group of teens who go around and solve mysteries together with their talking dog, the titular Scooby-Doo. It was a such a success that the franchise has been going strong ever since with multiple TV shows, movies, live-action projects and more expanding in their own ways.

Scooby-Doo has made many feature films both in theaters and direct to home media over the decades, and now five of the classic releases are now going to be available for streaming just in time for Halloween. As part of Paramount+'s new offerings this October, Scooby-Doo will be launching five of its films with the likes of Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders, Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire, Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster, Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers, and Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy on October 1st for fans to watch.

(Photo: Cover for Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders - Warner Bros.)

Which Scooby-Doo Movies to Watch

If you're talking about putting together a watch order for these films, there are two ways to go about it. If you want to watch them in chronological order, you'd start with Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers, which first released in 1987. This was the very first feature length film that was ever created for the Scooby-Doo franchise, and features Shaggy, Scooby, and Scrappy in a mysterious estate that's haunted by three ghostly brothers modeled after the Three Stooges. Then you'd follow it with Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders, which was the first in the franchise to release in the 2000s.

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders was the third direct to video film crafted for the cartoons and continued a new era for the Scooby-Doo franchise that began with Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (which is also now streaming with Max in time for Halloween as well). This particular wave of films refreshed the Mystery Machine gang for this new era as they were a more grounded take on the characters, and took on more grounded mysteries. But as they discovered through the end of the films, their threats were a lot more real than any of the other ghouls or ghosts they faced in the past.

Why Watch Scooby-Doo for Halloween?

Then you'd follow with Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster which, as the title suggests, is a new film where the Scooby gang finally started to deal with the Loch Ness monster. This one released back in 2004, and then you'd follow with Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire and Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy, which hit in 2013 and 2014 respectively. So each of these films are now hitting in just the right time, and fans will need to check them out after all this time.

Scooby-Doo is the perfect watch for the Halloween spooky season as while the gang ends up taking on all sorts of creepers, and there's a lot of mystery, it never really breaches that point of full on terror. It's a family friendly franchise that fans have been enjoying for decades at this point because of the way it toes that line without going overboard. It's spooky but still fun, and that's the perfect vibe for Halloween.