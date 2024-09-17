The Best Scooby-Doo Series Is Now Streaming on Max

A whole batch of Scooby-Doo TV series and movies are now available for streaming with Max just in time for the spooky season, and that also means that the best Scooby-Doo series ever is now streaming too. Scooby-Doo is one of the most popular cartoon franchises to ever come out of the Hanna-Barbera brand, and it's still maintaining that level of popularity to this day with the many different iterations of the series that fans have gotten to enjoy over the decades. Starting with Scooby Doo, Where are You! in 1969, there have been many different sequels, spinoffs, reboots and more released since.

Each of these reinventions is likely to have their own fans due to the generation they watched them in, and that could be the case for A Pup Named Scooby-Doo. As part of the trend in the late 1980s and early 1990s of taking classic animated brands and giving them new spins with younger versions of iconic characters (seen in the likes of Muppet Babies, Flintstone Kids, Yo Yogi! and more in the same time frame), A Pup Named Scooby-Doo introduced a young version of the Mystery Machine crew and ended up being the best Scooby-Doo series ever.

(Photo: The Mystery Machine gang in A Pup Named Scooby-Doo - Hanna-Barbera)

Scooby-Doo Movies and TV Shows Now Streaming With Max

This month saw the addition of several major Scooby-Doo TV shows and movies that weren't streaming with Max before. These include the TV shows such as The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, The New Scooby-Doo Movies, The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, and new films such as Aloha! Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase, Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost, and Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Many of these releases are classics among Scooby-Doo fans, and are the perfect watch for the coming Halloween spooky season this Fall.

The big films to watch in this batch are Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island and Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost (which almost saw a return for the Hex Girls in a new project before it was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery mid-production). These two releases in particular were part of a cool rebranding for the franchise in the late 1990s that saw a much darker, and more realistic take on the Mystery Machine gang without throwing out what made the franchise so wacky and special. But as for TV, there's really only one major new addition that you should watch over the others, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo.

Why A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Is The Best Series

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo first made its broadcast debut on ABC in 1988, but fans of a certain generation will likely recognize it more for its reruns airing with Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the years that followed. Running for three seasons, this series imagines a Mystery Machine gang before the events of that first Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! series. In their youth, they open a detective agency that solves mysteries in very much the same way but adjusted to be more relevant to their new kid ages.

The series had plenty of returning gags such as Fred always accusing his rival, Red Herring, of being behind the crime only for the bully to punish him for being so wrong. It might not have the most episodes in Scooby-Doo's history (with only 27 for its entire run), but it certainly had the most impact for being such a dramatically different take than everything seen before. It's also the perfect way to jump into the wider Scooby-Doo franchise. Each episode saw the kids taking on a different mystery much like the original series, and each episode had tons of jokes and other lighter fare that dans of the franchise will recognize.

It's something that has aged fairly well in the grand scheme of the long running series, and has continued to age gracefully. It might be tough for fans to go all the way back to the original Scooby-Doo series from the 1960s due to how its animation and presentation has aged over the decades, but this is a great way to go if you wanted a TV series that isn't quite as mature as the others. It's a great series, and is honestly the best Scooby-Doo has ever been without incorporating later animation mainstays such as grander serialization and more.