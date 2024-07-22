Viral Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Summons Yugi With Working Duel Disk

Yu-Gi-Oh! has been making a major resurgence in the last few months thanks to some notable fans bringing it to a worldwide stage, and now one awesome cosplay has gone viral as Yugi Muto is using a working duel disk! Yu-Gi-Oh! might have originally debuted in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine decades ago, but the late creator Kazuki Takahashi’s franchise has since gone on to inspire multiple sequels, spin-offs and more through its successful run thus far. But it wouldn’t have gone as far as it has without the strength of its original icon, Yugi.

Yugi helped to launch the series into a whole new realm once the Yu-Gi-Oh anime started adapting the Duel Monsters material, and things exploded even further with the Battle City arc. The look of Yugi with a duel disk ended up changing the franchise forever, and fans have been chasing that visual for a long time with the hope of using real duel disks someday. One awesome Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay has come close, however, as artist heyitsmomokun on Instagram has gone viral with fans for finding a creative way to bring Yugi and his duel disk to life. Check it out:

How to Watch and Read Yu-Gi-Oh

If you wanted to look into Kazuki Takahashi’s original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to catch up with how it all first got started for Yugi, Kaiba, Joey and all of the others all the way from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

“Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that’s sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one’s destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn’t long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world.”