Megan Thee Stallion Reveals the Last Anime She Finished

Megan Thee Stallion revealed the last anime she has finished checking out! The Grammy Award winning artist has made not only major waves on the charts, but with anime fans as well. Megan The Stallion has been very open about her love of anime, and the well goes deep with some major shout outs to series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and more. She's also very open with her fans on Twitter as they often check it to see how her anime watching is these days.

Her recent updates with fans saw Megan Thee Stallion not only shower some major praise to Yu Yu Hakusho's opening theme, but updated fans on what anime she's checking out currently. When asked whether or not she was able to watch the Winter 2021 seasonal hit Jujutsu Kaisen yet, she unfortunately confirmed she has yet to do so but revealed she actually finished The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. most recently!

Not yet. This most recent anime I finished is Saiki K https://t.co/RZsvq2SWak — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 9, 2021

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a definitely a great pick as the comedy series is currently streaming both its original run and epilogue series with Netflix. First created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, the story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

The series has been well beloved thanks to how well the anime adaptation adapts the comedic elements of the original manga, and that's true for both the English and Japanese releases of the series as well. For fans wondering what Megan Thee Stallion is watching these days, she's currently making her way through One Piece's massive episode library as revealed in a hilarious update:

Hell no ! Its really long and I just started not too long ago 😭 https://t.co/OSebVFxwyQ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 9, 2021

