Megan Thee Stallion Channels Hatsune Miku in New Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new cosplay inspired by Hatsune Miku in a special new music video for Amazon Prime! It's going to be quite the Summer for the award winning musician and artist as not only is she in the midst of a major tour, but is also preparing to drop her next major album. Anime fans especially have loved to see her success thus far as not only has she openly shown her love for the many anime she keeps track of (even teasing an anime sample for cede new album), but also goes the extra mile to showcase each of her favorites through her art or looks.

Megan Thee Stallion has shown off all kinds of cosplay makeovers over the last few years for the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and more, and now she's taken on another famous pop star. Vocaloid Hatsune Miku is one of the biggest musical acts in the world, and now the two have fused into what's likely going to be an even bigger act through some awesome cosplay. You can check out Megan Thee Stallion's Hatsune Miku look below.

Good morning to all thee hottiesss 🔥 Have you seen my new @amazon commercial 👀 @amazonmusic pic.twitter.com/YhGXZe4pRT — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 25, 2024

Who Is Hatsune Miku?

First developed by Crypton Future Media back 2007, Hatsune Miku is a special mascot for the company that uses Vocaloid technology to synthesize a singing voice. The mascot has been such a hit with fans that Miku has essentially exploded in worldwide popularity. There have been all sorts of collaborations (with most recently seeing the virtual idol get a real set of Magic: The Gathering trading cards), and the real world concerts have sold out across Japan when they go down.

Miku's been such an icon that people have even married the character in the past. It's such a level of popularity for the character that she's become a pop icon in her own right, and will likely to continue to do so in the future despite how many years pass. There are no signs of Miku slowing down any time soon (with the virtual idol even performing at Coachella), and it's the same for Megan Thee Stallion as her star continues to rise with each new single or album she drops.

It's clear that both acts are only going to get bigger from here on out, but maybe there's a proper collaboration between them in the future as they could cross paths in a more official way.