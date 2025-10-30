Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Jujutsu Kaisen Inspired Halloween Costume

Megan Thee Stallion has long been a fervent fan of all things anime, routinely wearing her enthusiasm on her sleeve. In the past, she has paid homage to series such as Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, and more via some truly inspired outfits. While the prolific singer has honored Jujutsu Kaisen in the past, sporting a Gojo-fit when visiting Japan around the time of the Crunchyroll Awards, Megan’s Halloween costume this year is prepared for the anime’s third season. With Gojo still locked within the Prison Realm, it’s time for another sorcerer to get the Stallion treatment this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to her Instagram account, Megan Thee Stallion shared her Halloween costume for 2025, sporting a look to honor the former villain turned ally known as Choso. During Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, the blood-manipulating antagonist discovered that Yuji Itadori was his half-brother thanks to their confrontation during the Shibuya Incident Arc. Without diving into spoiler territory, expect Choso to play a significant role in Jujutsu Kaisen season three, arriving on the small screen next year. With Yuji on the run from friends and foes alike, he is now relying on Choso to get his back, and the long-lost brothers are attempting to make up for lost time. Luckily, Megan nailed the look of the Gege Akutami-created character.

Jujutsu Kaisen And Halloween

mappa

While there was never a “Halloween-themed episode” of Jujutsu Kaisen, the entirety of the Shibuya Incident Arc took place on October 31st. With most of the city locked within a spell and unable to escape, many unfortunate citizens met their end wearing their costumes as the likes of Choso, Mahito, and Suguru Geto caused serious carnage. The death of innocent bystanders was simply part of an overall plan to lock away Gojo, as the all-powerful sorcerer has been a thorn in the villains’ sides. With Gojo now off the table, the Culling Game will be the most dangerous time for any of the sorcerers.

In a surprising twist, Megan isn’t just satisfied with being an anime fan; the singer/songwriter is planning to release an anime of her own. In 2024, the rapper confirmed that work was being done on her original anime, stating, “I’m still working on it, but I got caught up on my music. The anime is definitely on the way.” So far, few details have been released regarding this upcoming anime or its story, but considering Megan’s love of anime, it might be one worth keeping an eye on.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga did end last year, though creator Gege Akutami wasn’t finished with this supernatural universe. As we speak, Shonen Jump is releasing new chapters for the sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, a story that introduces extraterrestrials into the mix. While far from confirmed for an anime adaptation, it would be a safe bet that Modulo will get the small screen treatment like its predecessor.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!