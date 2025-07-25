Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Teases Major Disappointing Reveal

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has created an animated empire, spanning six television seasons, one movie, specials, spin-offs, and so much more. While this year’s San Diego Comic-Con has had some big reveals when it comes to the world of animation, the beloved series has had some reveals of its own. Thanks to a recent panel exploring the property, new tidbits have arrived regarding the animated franchise’s future and what story beats might take place down the line. In a shocking revelation, the CEO of Miraculous Corp revealed a potential spoiler for the story of Ladybug and Cat Noir that fans of the franchise might be interested to know.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel, Andy Yeatman discussed the franchise and what might be in store for the crime-fighting duo. While many animation fans have been hoping to see Cat Noir and Ladybug learn one another’s identities, Yeatman tossed water on this idea, confirming that it will most likely be “years” before the superheroes discover their respective identities. In the series’ past, the duo has learned who is behind the masks, but their memories were erased and things returned to “normal” as a result. For those hoping to see a closer bond between the animated characters in this regard, it appears as though you will be waiting for quite some time.

What Else For Miraculous?

On top of hinting at the identity reveal that is years away, Yeatman confirmed that the seventh season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is currently being written, with fans waiting on the rest of season six. Miraculous Corps also plans on creating far more teenage super heroes in the future, which makes sense considering the number of spin-offs set to release in the years ahead. While it has yet to make its way online officially, the San Diego Comic-Con panel also featured a new clip from the upcoming ninth episode of season six, “Mister Agreste.”

The panel also devoted time to Miraculous: Stellar Force, the spin-off series that will be considered the first “anime” of the franchise. Confirming that the show will mostly use 2-D Animation, Yeatman and company shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming anime, highlighting some of the new characters set to be introduced. Stellar Force will release a new special later this year with a full series expected to arrive in 2027.

Previously, Yeatman had this to say when it came to the Miraculous anime venture, “With ‘Stellar Force,’ we’re expanding the ‘Miraculous’ universe in bold and exciting directions, with a completely new team, setting and mythology, while staying true to the values that made ‘Miraculous’ a global phenomenon. Kids around the world will see themselves reflected in these diverse, relatable heroes navigating friendship, identity and teamwork amidst epic cosmic stakes. With its blend of action and comedy and unforgettable characters, ‘Stellar Force’ is a fresh take on what it means to be a hero and perfectly positioned to become an instant classic.”

