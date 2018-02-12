‘Mob Psycho 100’ Gets ’90s Anime Makeover

Mob Psycho 100 may have ended its run last year, but the series (from the same creator who made One Punch Man) proves itself to be quite a popular series with fans still. One of the reasons is its malleable character designs, where the characters would be recognizable in any art style.

One fan took to the challenge and shared what the characters of Mob Psycho 100 were part of a 90s anime instead.

mp100, but from the 90s pic.twitter.com/71UhNVxHg5 — Clef (@Kisenoi) February 11, 2018

Twitter user @kisenoi shared the following artwork of various moments and characters from the series such as Mob, Reigen, Mob’s brother Ritsu, Dimple, and Teruki and his severely tall hair.

It’s kind of bonkers how well the characters of Mob Psycho 100 make the translation to an older anime style, and much like its brother One Punch Man, the base series has such a great character design that they look great in any number of styles. That even when you add details to the characters, they don’t lose what’s special about each of them.

The currently running live-action series stars Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, and Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi. The series is directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii are handling the scripts for the series. The series also premiered on Netflix Japan January 12. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.