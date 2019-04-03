‘Mob Psycho 100’ Stars Hilariously Role Play Their Characters

When it comes to voice actors, there are those who enjoy the gig and those who live it. Icons like Masako Nozawa are famous for living in their roles, and it seems the cast of Mob Psycho 100 hopes to do the same.

After all, several of the series’ stars gathered on Twitter to role play their characters, and fans loved every minute of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing began when Setsuo Itou hit up fans on social media. The Japanese voice actor made a post where he called out for Dimple. So, it didn’t take long before the voce actor of Dimple answered (via Crunchyroll).

Akio Otsuka showed up in Itou’s replies to answer as the Mob Psycho 100 spirit. “What’s up, Shigeo, you called?”

“Oh, so you were safe,” Itou messaged back. “Because you flew away all flattened out…”

The exchange drew in another cast member of Mob Psycho 100 before it came to a close. Takanori Hoshino logged in and let his costars know he — or Katsuya Serizawa rather — was listening into this conversation behind a bush. So, you can only imagine what the esper will do with this new information. As for fans, they are simply happy to see how much fun the cast is having with their roles in Mob Psycho 100, and they are keeping their fingers crossed a third season will be ordered with them in tow before too long.

So, would you care to see these actors role play more often? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!