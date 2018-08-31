‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Unveils Beachy New Poster

Much like ONE’s other major creation One Punch Man, fans are eagerly waiting for the second season premiere of Mob Psycho 100‘s anime adaptation. To prepare for its January premiere, Studio Bones has been releasing a brand new poster for the series every month until the official release.

The latest poster features series leads Mob and Reigen enjoying a well earned Summer vacation at the beach.

Dubbed Mob Psycho 100 II, details about the new season are scarce, but the series has confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning with Yuzuru Tachikawa as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda again acting as character designer as well.

Until its release in 2019, Studio Bones will be revealing new posters for the series. Some are much more intense than other releases, however. The new key visuals for the series have featured everything from Mob powerfully tearing apart a city, the characters relaxingly taking a walk, and celebrating a big birthday. It’s a very good look into the series for those unaware of its zany nature too.

The first season of the series garnered major attention for its animation style and production choices, and it was one of the most popular anime the year the first season was released. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.