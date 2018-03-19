‘Mob Psycho 100’ Renewed For Season 2

It looks like all of your Mob Psycho 100 prayers have been answered. It has taken some time, but the franchise did not want to leave its fans hanging forever. If you’ve been waiting for a second season, you are in luck. After all, Bones did just confirm the anime would be getting a new batch of episodes.

The announcement about season two went live in Japan not long ago. The report was made at a live-event for a new OVA special focusing on Reigen. Fans who attended a evening showing of Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic were informed a second season has been given the go-ahead by Bones (via ANN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, there are no details out about the second season. Fans only know production has been approved for the season, meaning it could be awhile before Mob Psycho 100 returns to TV with new episodes. The only additional information fans were given about the new season is its staffing. Bones will bring back the main crew of season one for this next installment. Yuzuru Tachikawa will return as director while Hiroshi Seko oversees series composition. Yoshimichi Kameda will be act as character designer as well.

“Mob Psycho 100” S2 anime announced! pic.twitter.com/qeQR8YrroT — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 18, 2018

For now, fans can catch up with the series’ web-comic and manga if they need more of the supernatural series. The series creator ONE finished its web-comic late last year, and he confirmed the franchise would be getting a spin-off starting this spring.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of it into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited for more Mob Psycho 100? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!