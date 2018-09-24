‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Drops New Key Visual

Mob Psycho 100 will be releasing its second season sometime next year, but before its official release, the series will be revealing a new poster for the second season every month.

The newest key visual for the second feature a tranquil scene between Mob and his brother Ritsu.

Dubbed Mob Psycho 100 II, Studio Bones will be revealing new posters for the second season once a month until its official release in 2019. The new key visuals for the series have featured everything from Mob powerfully tearing apart a city, the characters relaxingly taking a walk, celebrating a big birthday, and most recently one of the gang having a relaxing day on the beach. It’s a very good look into the series for those unaware of its zany nature too.

The poster for September features Mob and Ritsu talking at night during a full moon. While eating snacks, it seems the young Mob and Ritsu have attracted a mass of bunnies who are now crawling over the entire bottom half of the poster. It’s a cute moment between the brothers the series has yet to show, and it’s certainly much more serene than the vibe of the second season of the series.

Details about the new season are scarce, but the series has confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning with Yuzuru Tachikawa as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda again acting as character designer as well.

Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man, forUra Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.