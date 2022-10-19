Mob Psycho 100 Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 3

Mob Psycho 100 has brought back everyone's favorite psychic anime character, as Studio Bones returns for the third season that will expand on Mob's world and present him with more than a few new supernatural threats. With the studio behind My Hero Academia having their hands full with season six of that series as well as the anime adaptation following ONE's manga tale, a new behind-the-scenes look gives anime fans a breakdown of how some big season three scenes came to be.

The creator known as ONE not only forged Mob Psycho 100 but also the hilariously hard-hitting tale of One-Punch Man, with both of these anime franchises being well known for these dynamic action sequences. Mob in the third season continues to work with Reigen, his mentor who isn't anywhere near the same power level as his protege, and the threats facing the young psychic will be that much greater this time around. With the battles set to be bigger and more dangerous, Studio Bones has its work cut out for it when it comes to heading toward the finale for the beloved psychic story.

Studio Bones Behind The Scenes

The Official Twitter Account for Mob Psycho 100 shared the original animation panels for key scenes from the anime adaptation's third season, showing the work that went into the young psychic who has proved himself to be a juggernaut when it comes to the supernatural threats that are facing the world:

If you haven't had the opportunity to explore the story of Mob, Crunchyroll supplied an official description of Mob Psycho 100 to catch you up to speed:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Have you dug Mob's return to the small screen so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob Psycho.