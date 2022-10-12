Mob Psycho 100 Season Three Stills Preview Episode Two

Mob Psycho 100 is in the beginning of its third season, and so far, all is going well for Shigeo. As the boy approaches his final days in middle school, Mob is ready to explore his interests in all-new ways, and Reigen helped him begin that journey in season three's premiere. Now, episode two is on the docket, and we have been given a new look at the update ahead of its release.

As you can see below, a slew of official stills for Mob Psycho 100 went live today ahead of episode two. It was there fans got a look at what's in store, and it seems like Shigeo is going to get the chance to let loose with his powers.

In the last two stills, fans can see Reigen and his team in an ominous hallway, and there appears to be a fourth man with the crew. The next shot shows Shigeo prepping an attack given his glowing aura, so if we had to guess, it seems Reigen's exorcism agency bites off more than it can chew in episode two.

Of course, the other stills released aren't quite so dire. In fact, one focuses on the Body Improvement Club, and we're sure Mob would be happy to see the group. And of course, Reigen gets his own still because let's be honest. Who doesn't adore the conman?

Clearly, Mob Psycho 100 is still working towards its plot this season, and manga readers know Shigeo will have his work cut out for him when the story arrives. Characters like Dimple have only hinted at what's to come up until now. And as Mob Psycho 100 gets into the groove of season three, Shigeo will learn more about himself than he ever expected with this comeback.

What do you think about this latest look at Mob Psycho 100? Are you keeping up with season three?