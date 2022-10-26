Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 4 Stills

Mob Psycho 100 is back with season three, and its premiere this fall brought together fans from around the world. Now, a new episode is set to join the anime today, and all eyes are on Shigeo as usual. After all, episode four promises to kick off the plot of season three in full, and we've been given a first look at the release at last.

As you can see below, a slew of official stills from Mob Psycho 100 were released today. The photos highlight a few moments from episode four, and of course, things appear to be heating up all thanks to the Divine Tree in Seasoning City.

What to Expect From Episode Four?

If you are familiar with the original webcomic, Mob Psycho 100 takes a slow-burn approach to the Divine Tree. After the stalk is born from Mob's fight against Suzuki, the broccoli head becomes an idol of sorts. A religious cult forms around the Divine Tree, and it doesn't take long for the supernatural world to take notice.

Now, Mob Psycho 100 season three is ready to dive into that truth, and it will put Shigeo in danger yet again. The whole thing starts after Dimple makes a drastic call, and the Divine Tree finds itself more of a threat than ever before. Only Mob has a hope of settling the situation through Reigen is willing to assist. And thanks to this week's episode, the Divine Tree arc is about to kick off for real.

What do you think about this first look at episode four? Are you keeping up with Mob Psycho 100 this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.