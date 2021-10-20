Mob Psycho 100 Star Reacts to Season Three’s Announcement

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 has been announced, with the supernatural psychic high schooler set to make a big comeback in the anime adaptation produced by Studio Bones of My Hero Academia fame. Now, with the return of the franchise created by mangaka ONE, the artist who is also responsible for the creation of the bizarre world of One-Punch Man, it seems that the voice of the young protagonist, Setsuo Ito, has a message for fans as he gets ready to once again step into one of his biggest roles in the world of anime to date.

Surprisingly enough, the voice actor known most for Mob hasn’t had that big of a career in the world of voice acting, only having other characters that have appeared in the videogame Granblue Fantasy and a 2008 animated movie titled Unstable Fables: 3 Pigs & A Baby. This upcoming season is set to potentially be the anime adaptation’s last, with the manga having come to a close in 2017, but there have been plenty of examples of anime taking the opportunity to tell new stories in the franchise that didn’t take place on the printed page, meaning this definitely might not be the last time we see Setsuo Ito and friends in their roles.

Setsuo Ito shared a message to fans via his Official Twitter Account in which he shared his excitement to once again dive into the electric world of Mob, which many fans consider to have some of the best battles within the history of the medium thanks to both ONE and Studio Bones:

If you’re unfamiliar with the eccentric story of Mob in Mob Pyscho 100, an official description for the series reads as such:

“What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power-his student assistant Shigeo-less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

Are you hyped for the arrival of the third season of Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob.