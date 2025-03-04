SecretLab Reveals The Mobile Suit Gundam Chairs of Your Dreams

Mobile Suit Gundam has seen its fair share of merchandise in the past, ranging from the traditional Gundam Plastic Models, aka Gunplas, to bizarre entries such as Gundam sardines and Gundam lingerie. Now, for anime fans looking to add the perfect mech-based office chair to the roster, the producers at SecretLab have some options when it comes to the anime franchise. Having a history of creating chairs for anime franchises including Dragon Ball, Arcane, Demon Slayer, and more, the company is taking aim at the universe that first gave us the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, Secretlab has offered a look at the two premiere chairs that are leading the charge for this anime collaboration, TITAN Evo RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06 S Char’s Zaku II. These two mechs have become legendary in the anime world thanks to being the premiere robots of both Amuro and Char, the protagonist and antagonist of the series who were fighting for their respective sides. While Amuro’s mech might have been stronger, Char’s expertise at piloting his mech made him more than a worthy opponent for the rookie pilot. Luckily, SecretLab has plenty of accessories to both give the chairs new looks as well as complete the motif of a Gundam home office.

The Gundam Chairs Are Soaring In

You can check out the two chairs that are making their way to SecretLab soon below, along with a description of the tributes to the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, “The Secretlab TITAN Evo RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Char’s Zaku II Editions are decked with their robot’s most recognizable armaments. This includes pilot tags respectively modeled after Amuro Ray’s and Char’s — each made with 3D embroidery, so they emulate the depth and detail of real-life aviation patches.”

Secretlab & Sunrise

Luckily, if you want to change the design of said chairs, SecretLab is also offering Gundam fans unique leather skins to slip over the mech tribute, “Fret not if you already have a Secretlab TITAN Evo chair at home. Fans can slip the Secretlab SKINS Lite RX-78-2 Gundam or MS-06 Zaku II Editions over their existing chairs — and experience that joy of getting a brand new chair all over again.”

secretlab & Sunrise

Finally, you can cap off the Gundam collection as SecretLab will also offer anime enthusiasts the chance to pick up a “Rotatable MAGPAD Desk Mat,” “Magnetic Cable Sheath,” and “Magnetic Cable Anchors.” Here’s how the company describes the accessories, “Finish off your entirely Gundam-themed ergonomic setup with the Secretlab Mobile Suit Gundam Edition MAGPAD™ — this is our first-ever rotatable design, so you can (literally) pick a side. We’ve also got a matching MAGNUS Cable Management Bundle to keep your desk completely clutter free.”

secretlab & Sunrise

Is This a Gundam Chair Worthy of Anime Fans?

We here at ComicBook.com had the chance to try out the SecretLab TITAN Evo RX-78-2 Gundam chair and this seat has the goods. The aesthetic and overall design work feels ripped straight from the Yoshiyuki Tomino series, and perhaps most importantly, the chair itself is exceptionally comfortable. Assembly is quite easy thanks to the helpful YouTube instructions that the company shares for those looking to add this chair to their Gundam collection and took us around an hour to have the cockpit-like seat ready to go.

When it comes to a comfortable office chair, sharing your anime enthusiasm might not be at the top of your list but SecretLab has made it quite easy with this new Gundam collaboration. The designs themselves are stylish, without going too overboard, on the mech franchise aesthetic and work beyond well in the comfort department. The Gundam series as a franchise is rife with potential for creating new looks for these seats, whether that be in the original series or more current entries like The Witch From Mercury and GQuuuuux. Fingers crossed that this collab will be a success to open the Gundam floodgates and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on when these chairs will make landfall.

Want to see what the future holds for the Gundam franchise, both in terms of anime, merchandise, and beyond? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Mobile Suit series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release