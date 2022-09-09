Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Announces North American Release Date

The fabled lost Mobile Suit: Gundam episode was legendary amongst the anime community. While the reasoning behind why the installment was never aired remains a mystery, many believe it was due to the animation quality employed for said episode. Now, the episode has received a wild makeover thanks to an entire film dedicated to retelling its story, and later this month, fans in North America will have the opportunity to experience the adventure in Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island as Crunchyroll has revealed when fans can flock to theaters to get into the robot.

For decades, Mobile Suit: Gundam has towered over the mech competition in the anime realm, gaining in popularity and using its classic weapons of destruction to weave countless stories across numerous movies and television series. To this day, the series has continued exploring new worlds while revisiting familiar ones, with this October set to see the release of the next chapter in the franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, which will give us the series' first female protagonist piloting a mech of her own. Aside from this upcoming series, a new sequel to the film, Hathaway's Flash, is also in development while Netflix is working on a live-action feature-length film that will bring the mech-filled war to life in a brand new way.

A new poster for the film was revealed by Crunchyroll as well, giving us a new look at Amuro and some of the other classic heroes and villains of the original Gundam anime series via this new take in the upcoming film that will be hitting North America on September 27 and 28:

(Photo: Sunrise)

The official description of the upcoming Gundam film from Crunchyroll, the streaming service that is bringing the movie based on the fabled lost episode of the original series, reads as such:

"After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island. The battalion was sent to a land called the Island of No Return to clear off any enemy forces, only to find a group of children and an enemy mecha attack. Now Amuro must find a way for them all to escape this mysterious land, but not before meeting a strange man—Cucuruz Doan."

Are you excited about the arrival of the next Gundam film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mobile Suits.