Gundam Crosses Over With Winter 2025 Sleeper Hit’s Creator for New Promo

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is continuing its ongoing collaboration efforts, this time teaming up with one of Winter’s best anime. The acclaimed writer and illustrator of the Medalist manga, Tsurumaikada, illustrated a new promo image featuring both casts of characters. The promo image is highly stylized, using striking colors to represent the two franchises. Machu, Nyaan, and Shuji from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX are doused with a bright mixture of green, yellow, and red, representing the “Kira-Kira” from the show. Inori and Tsukasa from Medalist are consumed by bright blue and white colors, embodying ice-skating motifs from the acclaimed seinen sports anime.

Shared on the Medalist anime’s official X account, Tsurumaikada’s cross-over artwork celebrates the release of Kenshi Yonezu’s opening songs for both series. Yonezu performed “Bow and Arrow” for the Medalist anime adaptation, releasing a passionate musical video in March. His “Plazma” would later be used as the opening song for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, with the song’s single cover featuring the characters from the show. Yonezu is one of the most prolific and popular male musicians for anime themes, having previously sung the opening music for Chainsaw Man and My Hero Academia. His work on the Medalist and Gundam is some of the most popular anime music around, with back-to-back seasonal hits among the winter and spring anime seasons this year.

Kodansha, Tsurumaikada, “Medalist” Production Committee/Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s Other Collaboration

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has made multiple collaborations in the last several months. Sunrise has previously announced a partnership with the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, scheduled from June 12th, 2025, to June 30th. The series will also be collaborating with Raku Spa beginning June 19th, 2025, lasting until July 15th, 2025. Both collaborations will include exclusive merchandise and meals styled after the characters and mechas from the show. So far, the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX and Medalist collaboration is only the promo artwork.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is the latest mainline entry in the iconic Gundam franchise, made in collaboration with Studio Khara, the production company consisting of the same creators who helped create Neon Genesis Evangelion. Bandai released a prologue movie at the start of the year, called Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, which consists of the first three episodes of the series. Medalist is a sports anime starring a wannabe child skater, Inori Yuitsuka, and a former ice skater, Tsukasa Akeuraji, who’s serving as her coach. Their collective goal is for Inori to become an Olympic skater and earn the gold medal, but before she can reach that goal, she needs to compete in several ice skating competitions against her rivals.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX for a worldwide release, providing a same-day English dub. The series is only scheduled to have twelve episodes, with the last episode potentially premiering in the last week of June, right before the Rising Gundam event at Anime Expo. Disney+ is streaming The Medalist globally, while Hulu streams the series in the United States. Hulu also provides an English dub for the show. The Medalist’s manga is still running on Monthly Afternoon magazine, while the first season of the anime ended in March. Fortunately, a second season was quickly announced.