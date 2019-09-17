Mobile Suit Gundam Meets Thanos With This Perfect Mecha

Thanos was a force the likes of which the Marvel Cinematic Universe had never seen before. In his bid to gain the Infinity Stones to create the ultimate weapon in the universe to erase half of all life, no hero managed to stand in his way initially. What better villain to get a design for a Mobile Suit from the popular Gundam series with the SUMO mech suit (Stirke Unit for Mobile Operations)? Making its initial appearance in the Gundam spinoff, Turn A Gundam, the SUMO does a great job of displaying the menace of the Mad Titan and creating a brand new weapon for Thanos to wield that will fit him like, another, glove.

Reddit User CagllMeCargskin shared this interpretation of one of the Moon Race’s most notable mech suits that assisted in the colonization of Earth, giving it a brand new paint job that would be worthy of any Titan looking to take it for a whirl:

The Gundam series has managed to find numerous ways to reach the top spot as not just the biggest mech franchise in the world, but one of the most profitable franchises period. While this interpretation of a Thanos designed mech suit was drawn, plenty of “Gunpla” enthusiasts may be able to look at this work and apply it to real life plastic models. “Gunplas”, which are Gundam Plastic Models, have sold over 500 million figurines the world over, proving that there is a gigantic market for enthusiasts of mech suits and the Gundam series.

Now is about as good a time as any to be a fan of Mobile Suit: Gundam, with next year ushering in a “Gundam Satellite” as part of the Summer Olympics to be held in Japan. Also, Sunrise recently began its own Youtube Channel that brings back nearly every Gundam anime series for fans to watch at their leisure. Though Thanos may be dead following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Gundam franchise lives on and will live for years to come.

What do you think of this Thanos re-design for Mobile Suit Gundam? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and mech suits!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.