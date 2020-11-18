Mobile Suit Gundam Announces New Anime for Early 2021

Mobile Suit Gundam may have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with its next feature length film of Hathaway's Flash being delayed along with the event revolving around the Gundam Satellite, but that isn't stopping the mech franchise from releasing a brand new anime series that will be landing next year! Taking place in the strange world of "Gundam Heroes" that sees the mech suits operate without pilots, this new anime will count as one of the strangest series in the world of Gundam.

One of the biggest strengths of the Gundam franchise has been its ability to translate its mechs into new universes, telling new stories in worlds that are completely different from one another. perhaps this is no clearer than in the SD Gundam World series that imagines that the mech suits themselves are alive, taking on a far more "cartoon-ish" look for each of their heroes and villains alike.

The Official Twitter Account for SD Gundam World shared the big announcement that 2021 would welcome a new chapter of the Gundam franchise, focusing on the more cartoonish looking mech suits that make up the SD Gundam World series:

The official description for SD Gundam World Heroes reads as such:

"The balance of the worlds is maintained by heroes. Suddenly a red-hot meteor falls upon one of these worlds, called Neo World. An amnesiac youth named Wukong Impulse Gundam appears at the point where it landed. The chaos that starts with this incident spreads through the other worlds, one after another. At the same time, Zhuge Liang Freedom Gundam learns via astrology of an impending disaster. He and his sworn friend Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam take action to save the worlds from this crisis, and begin a journey along with Wukong. What will Wukong Impulse Gundam think as he meets the heroes of each world? Will this youth bring about peace or catastrophe? Now begins a new story of heroes!"

