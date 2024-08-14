Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Relocates Filming for Season 2

The kaiju won’t just be returning to the silver screen with the upcoming third entry of the Godzilla Vs. Kong series but AppleTV+ is bringing back the MonsterVerse via a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In the successful first season of the live-action series, the likes of Godzilla, Kong, and many other kaiju were featured as characters from the past and present helped forge the organization known as Monarch. With production having begun on season two earlier this year, Monarch has shared a new update that the upcoming story’s locale will be a little different from what came before.

When last we left the stars of the MonsterVerse’s recent television series, they had made a hasty retreat from within the Hollow Earth, using the king of the monsters as a way to help their escape in the face of a nasty flying kaiju. While Kurt Russel’s Lee Shaw was left behind within the Hollow Earth, most of the protagonists could find their way back to Earth. Unfortunately, they lost several years in doing so thanks to the time differences between the two environments. As viewers witnessed in the final moments of the season one finale, Kong has hit the series and the king’s arrival explains the filming location change.

Monarch Changes Locations

Now that the cast has arrived on Skull Island thanks to the first season finale, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has announced that they are changing venues when it comes to the show’s filming location. Rather than sticking to Canada’s British Columbia as they had in season one, the second season will be filmed in Queensland, Australia. While not confirmed to take place entirely on Skull Island, the location change makes sense if Monarch is exploring Kong’s domain.

If you have yet to dive into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, here’s how Apple TV+ describes the kaiju-packed series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

