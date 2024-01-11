Eiichiro Oda's Monsters Release Date Revealed

Eiichiro Oda's Monsters one-shot manga will be making its official anime adaptation later this month, and Netflix has revealed the release date for the new anime special! Netflix is going all in on the One Piece franchise as Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise with not only a brand new anime reboot in the works, but a second season of the live-action series and the Egghead Arc streaming with the service in the near future. But they are also digging way back in Oda's history for a new anime special taking on one of his earliest works.

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is a new anime special adapting Oda's special one-shot that was first released with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine long before One Piece became a serialized manga series. It has some ties to One Piece's world as well as it introduces the legendary samurai Shimotsuki Ryuma, who appeared during Thriller Bark and has some big ties to the Wano Country Arc. And with Netflix's updated listing for the new special, Monsters will be premiering with the streaming service on January 21st.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Eiichiro Oda's Monsters?

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is now scheduled for a release with Netflix on January 21st. Directed by Sunghoo Park for for E&H production, Netflix teases the anime special as such, "A samurai's path leads him to a young waitress whose hometown was destroyed by a dragon. He doesn't want any trouble – but it finds them anyway." This special will be running for 25 minutes in total according to Netflix's listing as well, and Park hyped up the new special with the following previous message to fans.

"Thanks to many connections, I was able to work on Mr. Oda's work as a director," Park's message began. "Now that I think about it, it's been more than 10 years since the day I participated in ONE PIECE FILM Z. I have gained a lot of experience and am here today. I feel deeply moved and humbled. I put my love and appreciation for the work into this film, so I hope that many people can enjoy it."

