Mushoku Tensei Releases New Video For Season 2 Arrival

The summer anime season might have its biggest second season in Jujutsu Kaisen's return, but that doesn't mean there aren't some other big second seasons that are slated to arrive. Mushoko Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is currently considered by many anime fans to be one of the biggest examples of isekai and new episodes are set to begin next month. Prior to Rudy and company's return, the franchise released a new trailer to get fans prepped for the upcoming new season of the fan-favorite.

Isekai has become a major genre in the anime world in recent years, with the genre typically focusing on a mundane protagonist who is transported to a magical world and given a major boost in their power. For a number of these tales, the protagonist will often die in an accident as way to be reincarnated or transported to the new locale. What Jobless Reincarnation is able to do so effectively is play up the strengths of isekai's tropes and has garnered quite the following from anime fans as a result.

Jobless Reincarnation: Episode 0 Preview

Oddly enough, Mushoku Tensei will begin its second season with "Episode 0". Luckily, this installment will not be a recap of the first season, but will rather adapt a previous chapter of the manga that had not been told previously. In the promotional footage that has been leaked so far, we have yet to see whether Rudy will take an active role when the first episode arrives on July 3rd.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the biggest isekai anime series, you can check out Mushoku Tensei's first season on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Rudy, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

