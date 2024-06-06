My Adventures With Superman: 10 DC Characters We Still Want to See

The sophomore season of My Adventures With Superman is currently underway, providing a distinct take on the DC mythos week after week. The animated series, which airs on Adult Swim, interpolates the mythos of Clark Kent / Superman (Jack Quaid) and his allies and adversaries through an anime-driven bent. As Season 2 has already shown, My Adventures' approach to the DC Universe has gotten ambitious, folding in plenty of comic characters all while teasing the rise of villains such as Lex Luthor and Brainiac. While My Adventures is not officially renewed for a third season, there's no shortage of heroes and villains from across the DC Universe who would be fun to see in the show's style. With that in mind, here are ten characters we would love to see enter the fold of My Adventures With Superman.

Lucy Lane (Photo: DC) Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman has already delved into the dynamic between Lois Lane and General Sam Lane, both the love they have for each other and the array of insecurities that Lois has from his influence. One way to further explore that point would be to introduce another member of the Lane family — Lois' younger sister, Lucy. Not only could Lucy be an interesting foil to Lois' own status in life, but she also has history as a love interest (and, very briefly, wife) of Jimmy Olsen, as well as a costumed hero as Superwoman, all of which could certainly be fun narrative fodder for My Adventures to dive into.

Power Girl (Photo: DC) On the topic of relatives, Kara Zor-El / Supergirl is already confirmed to appear in My Adventures Season 2, expanding the Superman family mythos even further. Once Supergirl is firmly established within the world of the show, it could be fun to subvert expectations even further by introducing Power Girl. While Power Girl's origin and status quo have evolved in some wildly different ways over the years, the character did start out as Supergirl's Earth-2 equivalent, who had her own unique relationship to her universe's older Superman, before becoming a formidable and self-aware heroine in her own right. Whether My Adventures kept the multiversal bent or introduced Power Girl in a different manner, she could bring a distinct and hilarious energy to the show's world.

Bibbo (Photo: DC) Bo "Bibbo" Bibbowski might not currently be a household name, but My Adventures has the potential to introduce him to a whole new audience. The owner and proprietor of a bar named the Ace O'Clubs, Bibbo quickly establishes himself to be Superman's greatest fan, and helps out the Man of Steel on a wide array of adventures. It's incredibly easy to imagine Bibbo in the world of My Adventures, especially given how the show has already dealt with Superman's growing reputation in the world of Metropolis. Whether he appears for one episode or becomes a semi-recurring character, he could be a fascinating extension of the man-on-the-street perspective we've already gotten with the Newsboy Legion.

Maggie Sawyer (Photo: DC) Since her comics debut in the 1980s, Maggie Sawyer has remained a distinct part of Metropolis' mythos. An officer, and later Captain, of the police's metahuman-focused unit, Maggie becomes Superman's biggest ally in law enforcement. She later came out as a lesbian, and then transferred to Gotham City, where she more recently had a romantic relationship with Kate Kane / Batwoman. There are plenty of contexts through which My Adventures could introduce Maggie, either as a direct part of the Metropolis police or as a former cop who helps Superman and his friends in their efforts.

Manchester Black (Photo: DC) While the telekinetic antihero Manchester Black was only introduced in the comics in 2001, he has already made quite an impact. He infamously played a key role in the "Ending Battle" storyline, which saw him using his psychic abilities to destroy Superman's life and reveal his secret identity, before ultimately undoing his actions and committing suicide. He has since returned in DC's various line-wide reboots, most recently appearing in Superman and the Authority. Given how many superpowers have already been on display in My Adventures, introducing Manchester as a recurring or one-off antagonist certainly wouldn't be out of the question — and would give Superman a conflict he can't quite punch himself out of.

Toyman (Photo: DC) Another unpredictable antihero who could fit into the fold of My Adventures is Toyman, a criminal who carries out his crimes with various toys. The original Toyman, Winslow Schott, has been some sort of antagonist for Superman since the Golden Age, but has most notably appeared in animation and on series like Smallville and Supergirl. Toyman's gimmick could fit perfectly into the world of engineers and mad scientists present in My Adventures, all while leading to some bizarre robots or toy creatures in the process.

Maxima (Photo: DC) As My Adventures continues to advance Clark and Lois' relationship, one hilarious wildcard could be folding in Maxima. Originally introduced in the comics of the late 1980s, Maxima is an antiheroic alien queen who insists that Superman is her perfect mate, and goes to great lengths to seduce him and prove her theory. She has more recently been folded into the canon as more of a heroic character, as well as an ally of Supergirl. The Season 8 Smallville episode "Instinct" already showed the chaos that can ensue when Maxima sets her sights on Superman, and it would be fun to see My Adventures put their own stamp on the character and her tropes as well.

Adam Strange (Photo: DC) Keeping things cosmic, it would be fascinating to see My Adventures approach the mythos of Adam Strange. A sci-fi archaeologist with the ability to travel the cosmos on a "Zeta-Beam", Adam has become uniquely tied to the Superman world, even playing a major role on SYFY's live-action prequel series Krypton. Adam Strange could simultaneously provide Clark with a fun counterpart to his space-faring origins, while also offering an opportunity for inspired character design from the My Adventures team. His jet pack, alone, would be fun to see realized in the show's style.

Martian Manhunter (Photo: DC) Another cosmic ally of Superman's who could be fun to see on My Adventures is J'onn J'onnz / Martian Manhunter. Believed to be the last survivor of his colony on Mars, J'onn is both a powerful shape-shifting superhero, an undercover law enforcement officer, and a major player in teams like the Justice League. Again, Smallville proved the narrative potential of having Clark and J'onn bump elbows early on in their careers, and it could be fun to see My Adventures approach their dynamic in a creative way. Plus, the show's track record for alien designs could guarantee a unique aesthetic for J'onn's martian form.