My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Preview Released

My Adventures with Superman is now nearing the final episodes of its run for Season 2 with Adult Swim, and a new early preview has been released teasing Lois’ struggle within the Black Mercy! Things have taken a turn for Clark as now that he’s been captured by Brainiac, the newest episode of the series saw the villain dig deep into Clark’s psyche to make him weak enough to have his body taken over. With the villain being successful in this matter, Lois figures her only option is to chase down Clark in his mind and save him somehow.

My Adventures with Superman ended the previous episode with Lois putting on the Black Mercy, and the early preview for Season 2 Episode 9 sees Lois waking up within Clark’s mind and losing her memories in the process. But it’s clear that this mental version of Clark’s father and mother are much different than their real counterparts, and Brainiac is likely going to work hard to somehow erase Lois before she has an impact on Clark’s current state. Check out the preview for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 below as released by Adult Swim.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Time

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 is titled “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!” and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Jimmy and Kara race back to Metropolis to stop Brainiac’s invasion of Earth; Lois tries to free Clark from Brainiac’s control, only to lose herself in an alternate reality where Superman never left Krypton.” My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, July 13th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2’s available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from My Adventures with Superman Season 2’s new episodes as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in the works for a future release with Adult Swim and Max.