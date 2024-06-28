My Adventures With Superman Star Wants to Play the DCU's Zatanna

My Adventures With Superman is currently in the middle of its second season, and it has interpolated DC lore in a way that fans have definitely been loving. The animated series is only growing more ambitious in its second season, including bringing Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Kiana Madeira) into the fold. In a recent Reddit AMA for My Adventures With Superman, Madeira revealed another DC character she would love to put her stamp on, particularly in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe — Zatanna Zatara.

"Absolutely!!" Madeira's comment reads. "I would love to play Zatanna! That would be fire."

Who Is DC's Zatanna?

Created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, Zatanna Zatara first debuted in 1964's Hawkman #4, and has become a fan-favorite and powerful magic user in the DC universe. Both a stage magician and an actual magician, Zatanna has the magically ability to summon spells by speaking backwards, a power she utilized both with the Justice League Dark and the Justice League.

Zatanna was previously played by Serinda Swan across the later seasons of Smallville There have been efforts to give her a solo movie for years, most recently with Saltburn's Emerald Fennell tapped to write the script in 2021, but the project has not materialized.

Is My Adventures With Superman Renewed for Season 3?

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that My Adventures With Superman has already been greenlit for a third season, which will debut on Adult Swim at a later date.

"...I don't think you're going to find one of us that's like, 'No, no way,'" series star Jack Quaid told ComicBook in an interview earlier this year. "No. I mean, we're so lucky that we get to play these characters, these characters that have been around for generations and I love how our show puts this unique spin on the whole thing. Everyone knows the myth, but then our show occasionally will turn things on its head. I love this universe that Jake [Wyatt] and Brendan [Clogher] and Josie [Campbell] and everyone have created, and I just want to keep playing around in it forever. Honestly, I could go forever. It's amazing."

New episodes of My Adventures With Superman air on Adult Swim at midnight EST, and are available to stream on Max the next day.