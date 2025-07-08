10 Worst Moms in Anime

While there are many really awesome moms in anime, there are also, unfortunately, quite a few who really shouldn’t have any association with their children at all. Whether biological, adoptive, or otherwise, these moms don’t deserve to have the moniker of “mom”. Some take their own problems out on their kids, some manipulate, some neglect, some abuse, and some just seem to actively try to compete for the title of “Worst Anime Mom Ever”.

Whatever the flavor of horrible, if these moms were anywhere near a child, the proper response would probably be to call the police or CPS. Good thing they’re fictional, at least. In any case, their crimes against their children tend to be pretty heinous. But which moms in anime really deserve the title of worst moms? Well, buckle your seatbelts because this rollercoaster of a list of terrible moms in anime is definitely a bumpy ride.

1) Chika Hatori from The Ancient Magus’ Bride

With Chise inheriting her unusual Sleigh Beggy abilities from her mother, Chika Hatori, it’s not surprising that her mother also had a difficult time trying to live a normal life. Being plagued by fae creatures both night and day, Yuuki Hatori (Chise’s father / Chika’s husband) took Fumiki (Chise’s brother / Chika’s son) and fled without a trace, leaving Chika and Chise alone to fend for themselves.

Falling into despair and desperation, Chika began hating her daughter for existing and adding to the fae being attracted to and plaguing them. The stress and suffering became too much to the point that Chika eventually mentally snapped, spewing abuse at and strangling Chise. But when she came to her senses and realized what she’d done, the guilt was too much to bear, and so committed suicide, leaving Chise all alone.

2) Akemi Hinazuki from Erased

When Satoru Fujinuma is sent back in time to his childhood to before when one of his classmates, Kayo Hinazuki, had been abducted and murdered, you’d think the mother of a child with such a fate would be someone who’s caring, considerate, and worrisome for her daughter. Nope. Akemi Hinazuki is a monster of a mother. Aside from being pretty apathetic when her daughter does eventually get kidnapped, up to that point, she actually acts pretty maliciously towards Kayo.

Barely feeding her, beating her, locking her in a shed, and just all around abusing her, Akemi makes Kayo’s home life a living hell. This is why, when she can, Kayo prefers to loiter in a park as much as she can until dark to avoid going home. Which, unfortunately, becomes a catalyst in her eventual kidnapping.

3) Saika Gasai from Future Diary

While at first it’s difficult to comprehend why Yuno Gasai is the crazy yandere she is, the pieces eventually fall into place as the series recounts her upbringing and background. To be fair, both of Yuno’s adoptive parents were pretty garbage, but her mother was especially particularly abusive, directly causing Yuno’s degrading mental state into insanity.

Striving for Yuno to achieve perfection and taking her own suffering out on her daughter, Saika was incredibly strict towards Yuno, punishing her for any minor infraction by locking her in a cage, starving her, and psychologically torturing her.

4) Medusa Gorgon from Soul Eater

As a scientist and the mother of Crona, Medusa is an infamously terrible mother for good reason. On top of keeping Crona isolated in addition to other abusive and psychologically manipulative tactics to craft the perfect killing machine and human shield, she also used her own child as a guinea pig in her experiments. To create her ideal living weapon, she injected her child with black blood that contained the soul of the demon sword Ragnarok, imbuing Crona with great, destructive power.

Instilling fear and self-doubt on top of implanting such power into Crona, Medusa was able to coerce her own child into deceiving others and killing indiscriminately. Medusa Gorgon is truly one of the most cold-hearted, manipulative, and exploitative mothers in anime.

5) Zenith and Lilia Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei

Most people would logically and understandably say “HELL NO” to allowing their cheating spouse and their mistress live with them. But after her son, Rudeus, guilts her simply due to severe weather, Zenith Greyrat gives in to not just allowing her now pregnant maid and cheating husband to stay, but allows such indefinitely.

Zenith may be a victim, but she’s not entirely guiltless as she could’ve at the very least kicked both their cheating butts to the curb come spring and teach Rudeus that actions have consequences instead of continuing the stagnation of teaching her son to be no better than the terrible person he already was prior to reincarnating. And Lilia is arguably worse for conceiving a child in such horrible circumstances, the unfortunate bastard child a symbol of her betrayal of the family that trusted her.

6) Hiromi Shiota from Assassination Classroom

Since she was never able to achieve the goals and appearance she wanted in her own life, Hiromi pushes her ideals onto her child, but Nagisa isn’t exactly the daughter his mother wanted. So, Hiromi tries to make him as close to her ideal daughter as she can. Forcing him to grow his hair out and choosing more feminine outfits for him to wear, she lashes out if he or anyone expresses any opposition to how she chooses to raise him. She even contemplated going as far as to burn down the schoolhouse she deemed to have influenced Nagisa to speak up about his dislike of the controlling way she treats him.

7) Dr. Naoko Akagi from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Dr. Naoko Akagi was the chief scientist at Gehirn who not only designed the Magi supercomputers but uploaded her own thought patterns and personality. Her daughter Ritsuko would eventually grow to take her place at Gehirn’s successor organization, NERV. Naoko had created the three Magi as representations of herself as a scientist, herself as a mother, and herself as a woman. “I don’t really understand her as a mother, but I respected her as a scientist.

However, when it came to her as a woman, I hated her,” Ritsuko recalled. Beyond the weird love polygon between Gendo missing his late wife but also being involved with Naoko and then Ritsuko, Naoko may not have shown much of her maternal side towards Ritsuko herself but took it a step further when she straight up murdered the first iteration of Rei as a child.

8) Emi Akezawa from Baki the Grappler

At first, Emi Akezawa seemed like a caring mother to her son, Baki Hanma, as she supported his training and becoming a stronger fighter. But all her attention for him revealed to be a farce; Her entire attention and affection had always been solely for Baki’s father, Yuujirou Hanma.

Eventually, the façade faded, and even to Baki, it became clear that his mother was only ever absolutely obsessed with his father, with no love left in her heart to give Baki. Even so, the only thing that attracted Yuujiro to her was her admiration for brutality and bloodlust. Which led him to choose her for the sole purpose of bearing his child in the hope of eventually fighting his equal.

9) Isabella from The Promised Neverland

Loved by all the orphaned children she raises to the point of them all referring to her as “Mom”, Isabella’s role as a caretaker is far more sinister than the children were to ever realize. For, unbeknownst to the kids who are raised in seclusion, the world is really filled with hungry demons. And those demons love nothing better than to munch on the supple brains of said children. Which calls for raising them on farms like cattle to be slaughtered. While the fear for her own life is understandable, Isabella’s compliance for raising children as demon fodder is unforgivable.

10) Ragyo Kiryuin from Kill la Kill

Proud, treacherous, arrogant, cruel, and brutal. Ragyo Kiryuin is infamously known for being perhaps the worst mother in all of anime. As the mother of Satsuki and Ryuko, Ragyo seems to only view others as simply a means to an end — including her own husband and children.

Having had her husband killed and being completely neglectful to her two daughters, except to abuse and brutalize them, with her exceptionally high power ranking, Ragyo flaunts her ability and personality to absolutely dominate others to extremely sadistically twisted levels of abuse.

Who do you think deserves the title of “Worst Mother in Anime”? Let us know in the comments!