My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights All Might's Brutal Injury

My Hero Academia began with a brutal look at the top hero All Might, and now one cosplay has highlighted this look in a great new way! My Hero Academia began with a young Izuku Midoriya revealing that he idolized the number one hero of Japan, All Might, a super being who seemed to be as all powerful as his name suggests. But when he actually met this hero in person, he discovered that All Might had been hiding a terrible injury from the public and had been suffering all alone in a completely different form.

This kicked off My Hero Academia's story as a whole as both Midoriya and All Might worked together to turn the young boy into the successor of All Might's power to take the pressure off of the number one hero's ailing body. Now artist @fariko_cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has tapped into All Might's brutally injured debuted look in the series, and you can check it out below:

My Hero Academia has come a long way since its debut, and that's especially true for both Izuku Midoriya and All Might. Not only have the two bonded emotionally as they learned more about one another in the years they have been working together. Not only has their bond changed, but both have grown in their respective paths as Midoriya has become a great hero in his own right and All Might is taking steps to becoming the mentor and teacher he had been seeking out to be.

Fans will see their bond grow even more in the next season of the anime series when it returns next year. My Hero Academia's fifth season is currently scheduled to debut some time next Spring, and will be tackling the Joint Training arc of the original manga series. This will pit Class 1-A and 1-B against one another, and push Midoriya toward being an even better hero than he is now.

How do you feel about Izuku Midoriya and All Might's journey throughout the series so far? How do you think they'll be growing further in My Hero Academia's future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!