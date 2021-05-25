My Hero Academia Art Imagines Deku as a Stunning Sci-Fi Villain

✖

My Hero Academia hasn't been afraid to get dark when it needs to, with one of the shining spots of the Shonen series being the young inheritor of One For All in Midoriya, aka Deku, but one fan has imagined the possibility of the UA Academy protagonist as a terrifying villain with a technological makeover. With Deku having shown off the full force of his power against the villainous Overhaul in season four, the Joint Training Exercise Arc is once again going to focus on Izuku's strengths as he faces off against Class 1-B and the student Shinso.

One For All has long been linked to the insidious power of All For One, with the two sides of the same coin struggling to dictate the future of the world at large. While Midoriya is the ninth current wielder of the power of One For All, the insane Quirk known as All For One has been wielded by one being, who has decided to call himself by the same Quirk that grants him nefarious powers. While Deku has yet to square off against All For One, the battle between the villain and All Might was enough to make the former Symbol of Peace retire from the crime-fighting profession.

Reddit Artist Ryuutoshi 2 shared this futuristic take on the darker sides of Midoriya and Eri, slapping on some insane technology to them to create an image that would have these two heroes joining the dark side, spelling serious trouble for the world of heroes at large:

In the pages of the manga, the War Arc brought the confrontation between All For One and One For All in a brand new way, and while fans most likely won't be witnessing this insane fight in the fifth season which is currently airing, Season Six will most likely dive into the storyline which causes some major casualties across both sides of the aisle in My Hero Academia. While Deku is still on the side of the angels in the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, it's clear that the War took its toll on the young hero and he is brandishing a far more menacing look as he attempts to save his friends and hero society from the ever-present threat of the villains.

Do you think we'll one day see Midoriya fall to the dark side?