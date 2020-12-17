My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Camie's Dark Side

✖

When My Hero Academia gave fans their introduction to Camie Utsushimi, the entire fandom knew it was in trouble. The coy heroine was the perfect mix of mysterious and powerful in her debut. Camie's charm was a hit from the start, and it didn't take long for fans to embrace the heroine with works. And over on Instagram, the user luxlocosplay is earning praise for their dark take on Camie in a new cosplay.

The post was shared with fans recently in honor of New York Comic Con's usual passing. The event was held virtually this year given the pandemic, but cosplayers found a way to celebrate none the less. Luxlocosplay felt there was no better way to honor the event than with this cosplay, and My Hero Academia fans have showered the look with compliments since it went live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxlo / Isabel 🦌 (@luxlocosplay)

"Have you started or finished any new anime lately," the fan captioned the look. "Last time I wore Camie was last NYCC. Finally got to wear her again!"

As you can see, this nightlife look shows Camie posing against a car, and the neon lights of the city are shown reflecting across her suit. Of course, the heroine is wearing her usual black body suit complete with white cuffs and belted collar. The look completes itself with loose blond waves and a hat that bares the logo of her high school. After all, Camie goes to the hero academy that rivals UA Academy, so the uniform is something to wear proudly.

The pandemic's current climate makes it difficult to know when conventions will get back into swing, but this cosplay has fans more desperate than ever. Top-tier cosplays such as Luxlocosplay thrive at these events, and we're hoping the fan has plans for another My Hero Academia look should 2021 fare better than this year!

What do you make of this take on Camie? Does it do the hero-in-training justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.