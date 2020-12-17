My Hero Academia Cosplay Features The Fur Hero, Mirko

✖

One of the biggest fan-favorite characters in the world of My Hero Academia is one who did not appear in the earlier stories of the series but has kicked her way into fan's hearts, and one fan has perfectly recreated the aesthetic of Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, using some spot on Cosplay. With Mirko making her first appearance in the fourth season of My Hero Academia during the latest ranking of the Top 10 heroes within the world of UA Academy, she definitely has a bright future ahead of her, if of course she is able to survive the War Arc!

During the latest storyline of the manga, the Paranormal Liberation War, Mirko has played the biggest, and most dangerous, role as a part of the heroic crime fighters of the series to date, using her high kicking, fast bouncing abilities to tear through a number of High-End Nomu. Though she was successful at making her way directly to the Nomu's creator in Dr. Garaki, and subsequently mucking with Shigaraki's "awakening", she suffered some severe injuries in the process. Losing one of her arms along with large chunks of her flesh as a result of her battle against the Nomu, we're crossing our fingers that Mirko will make it out of this arc alive!

Instagram Cosplayer Leah Star shared her unique take on Mirko, the Rabbit Hero who has kicked her way to the top of the food chain, along with the hearts of My Hero Academia fans the world over thanks to not only her Quirk, but her energetic personality:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻🌟Leah 🌟🌻 (@_leahstar_)

Mirko hasn't just been a part of the main series in both the manga and the anime, but has recently taken center stage in the spinoff series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes in which we are introduced to a teenage Mirko attempting to fight her way through an underground fighting tournament. Joining alongside younger versions of the vigilante Knuckle Duster and the Overhaul henchman known as Rappa, it seems that the young hero is going to have quite the fight on her hands as a familiar villain is teased throughout.

What do you think of this take on My Hero Academia's Mirko?