My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War

My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Instagram user sammills, and they have done a load of anime looks in the past. Of course, you can find a number of My Hero Academia looks on their page, and Edgeshot might be their best-to-date. From the hair to the armor, this cosplay is spot on, and it shows why Edgeshot is one of the coolest pros in the game.

For one, their hair is absolutely wild in the anime, and this Edgeshot cosplay brings the origami-inspired look to life with ease. Complete with a face mask, Edgeshot taps into his inner Naruto in this cosplay thanks to his arm braces and body armor. This kind of outfit is one Kakashi would totally rock if given the chance... and Naruto as well if it had more orange in it!

Clearly, Edgeshot has one of the coolest designs in My Hero Academia, and his power is nothing to laugh at. The hero showed his quirk out seasons ago when he helped rescue Bakugo from the League of Villains. Edgeshot can fold his body into the tiniest slivers as if his body were paper, and they can sharpen themselves at will. From stealth missions to assassinations, Edgeshot can do it all. And these days in the manga, well – readers know the pro hero fancies himself a doctor as he's determined to save Bakugo's life once more.

