My Hero Academia to Host Special Event at Anime Expo 2024

This year's Anime Expo has some big franchises that will help to pad out one of the biggest anime events of the year. Series like Oshi no Ko, Terminator Zero, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, and countless others are preparing to hit the convention when it lands in Los Angeles, California. Not looking to be left out, Class 1-A is set to be a part of the convention as My Hero Academia has a big event in store for this year's Anime Expo when it comes to its next foray on the silver screen.

At the upcoming panel, Anime Expo will be focusing squarely on My Hero Academia: You're Next, the fourth film of the shonen franchise. Not only will the panel have a new clip from the film that will hit theaters in Japan on August 2nd, but some of the biggest stars of the series will be in attendance. Daiki Yamashita (Deku), Kenta Miyake (All Might and Dark Might), Mamoru Miyano (Giuli Gandini), and Meru Nukumi (Anna Scervino) will be a part of the major panel.

My Hero Academia: You're Next Panel is Coming

📣 Special Event: Get ready to PLUS ULTRA at the MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL EVENT!🦸‍♀️ Hosted by TOHO animation and featuring special guests along with a few surprises, you won’t want to miss out! 👇 #AX2024



⏲️July 6, 12pm @ Main Events pic.twitter.com/cAvPKFsSM9 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 4, 2024

Here's how Anime Expo is describing the upcoming panel that will take place on July 6th at 12PM Pacific Time, "Be one of the first to witness the world premiere of an extended English subtitled clip from the upcoming film "My Hero Academia: You're Next", slated for release in Japan this summer, and hear from four of the film's Japanese voice actors: Daiki Yamashita (voice of Izuku Midoriya), Kenta Miyake (voice of All Might) and Mamoru Miyano and Nukumi Meru who will be voicing two new original characters!"

If you want a closer look at My Hero Academia: You're Next before it hits theaters this summer, here's how the official website breaks down the story that is set to introduce Dark Might, "An all-out war between heroes and villains broke out in the spring of Izuku's second year at U.A. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both heroes and villains receive great damage, and the battle comes to an end with Shigaraki's retreat, but the time for them to meet again in a decisive battle is drawing ever closer. A mysterious giant fortress suddenly appears in a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, engulfing towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of the "symbol of peace" stands in front of Izuku and his friends..."

