My Hero Academia Anime Gorgeously Recreates Beloved Manga Scene That Was Never Animated

My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation is ending this month, and fans are beginning to say their goodbyes to Izuku Midoriya and his hard-hitting classmates at UA Academy. Following the conclusion of the Studio BONES production, the franchise is still planning to be a big part of this year’s Jump Festa, the annual shonen event focusing on some of the biggest anime franchises in the world. While the event itself is still weeks away, My Hero Academia has already gotten the ball rolling by recreating one of the most striking scenes from the manga that had never made its way to the small screen.

My Hero Academia’s manga routinely creates manga covers and artwork that would not fit in with the overall story of Class 1-A, with this new art being a prime example. In the past, creator Kohei Horikoshi has re-imagined the young heroes as something ripped from The Lord of the Rings, with each crime fighter given a more medieval theme. While these segments found their way to the screen, one particular image focused on the heroes taking flight alongside a massive dragon. The image was originally released with My Hero Academia’s 419th manga chapter, and the new anime take will be made available at this year’s Jump Festa for attendees.

Take To The Skies Heroes

Alongside the new image, Toho Animation released an official statement hyping the franchise’s part at this month’s Jump Festa, “A new visual has been unveiled for Jump Festa 2026, which will be held at Makuhari Messe on Saturday, December 20th and Sunday, December 21st! This visual is based on the color cover illustration of Chapter 419 of the original manga. The visual features the “Top Ten” from the 9th Popular Character Poll: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, Mezo Shoji, Endeavor, Hawks, and Dabi, soaring through the sky alongside a giant dragon. Original merchandise featuring this visual will be on sale! Additionally, merchandise information featuring Deku and Bakugo from the recently unveiled Jump Festa 2026 theme visual for TOHO Animation’s works, “Playing in the Snow,” has also been released! Be sure to check out these products at the TOHO animation STORE ONLINE online store and at the TOHO animation booth at Jump Festa!”

While fans will definitely be sad to say goodbye to My Hero Academia’s anime, viewers shouldn’t worry too much when it comes to returning to Kohei Horikoshi’s shonen universe. Beginning next month, the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will be releasing its second season, continuing the story of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster as they operate outside of the law. While fans shouldn’t expect the likes of Deku and Bakugo to show up in season two, other familiar heroes are sure to make appearances should Vigilantes stick to the source material.

