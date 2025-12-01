My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Drops First Look at Season 2: Watch the Teaser

My Hero Academia might be coming to an end with just two more episodes, but its My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff and prequel series has dropped the first look at Season 2 of its own anime in action. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is now in the midst of wrapping up its nearly decade long run for the anime with just two more episodes, but thankfully it’s far from the end of the anime franchise overall. Because while we won’t see more adventures from Izuku Midoriya and the others, we still have lots to see from Koichi Haimawari and the vigilante trio.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be returning for the second season of its spinoff anime series as soon as next January as it will be reuniting fans with Koichi as he continues to take on dangers as a vigilante hero. Celebrating his special blink and you’ll miss it cameo in the newest My Hero Academia episode, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has dropped the first look at Season 2 in motion with a special teaser trailer and you can check it out in action below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will be making its debut some time in January as part of the very stacked Winter 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Crunchyroll has also revealed that fans will be able to stream its new episodes alongside their initial premiere in Japan, and you can currently catch up with the anime’s first season there in the meantime. But there are also some questions about who’s going to be behind the scenes with a presumably returning voice cast from the first season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ debut season was directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with scripts provided by Yosuke Kuroda, character designs provided by Takahiko Yoshida, Yukihiro Watanabe serving as art director, Haruko Nobori handling color design, and music composed by Yuki Hayashi. It’s highly likely that the staff will be returning for these new episodes considering that these two seasons have been produced so closely together, but that has yet to be fully confirmed at this time. But we’ll be getting new information on all of this soon.

Why You Should Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

© H. Furuhashi, BETTEN. C, K. Horikoshi/SHUEISHA, Vigilante Project

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be revealing new information about Season 2 through the month as it prepares for its second season debut, and fans should really keep an eye on it in order to get the full picture. This spinoff is set years before the events of My Hero Academia, and offers a whole new look at how the hero world came together by the time Izuku Midoriya and the others enroll in U.A. Academy. But at the same time, it also gives new looks at many of the key heroes in important parts of their past too.

For example, Shota Aizawa had revealed he had a major connection with the body that was used to form Kurogiri’s base and it was one of his friends in school. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes very importantly showcases this missing part of Aizawa’s past, and with it actually fills in why his old friend was so important. It’s going to be the only way for fans to get the complete story, so you’ll want to check it out.

