My Hero Academia Crowns Shoto the MVP for Season 7's Newest Episode

My Hero Academia Season 7 just wrapped up Shoto Todoroki's biggest fight to date, and the anime is celebrating the young hero by crowning him the MVP of the newest episode! My Hero Academia is now working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and each of them has been separated into different battlefields to keep them all from overpowering the few heroes left. The first of the fights we have gotten to see following this separation was the highly anticipated confrontation between Shoto and Dabi as the Todoroki Family burned away their shared past together.

My Hero Academia Season 7 finally brought about this big fight between Shoto and his older brother, and with it revealed how Dabi became the villain he is today. He's not just interested in ruining Endeavor's reputation or ultimate destruction like the other villains, he's out to destroy himself as the ultimate symbol of the failure of the hero system overall. But with Shoto refusing to back down, and going all out to face his brother, My Hero Academia has named him the MVP of the episode. Check out the special clip celebrating Shoto below:

My Hero Academia: Why Shoto Is an MVP

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 sees Shoto facing off against Dabi, and the villain has burned his body away more than ever before. Thanks to his charred body limiting his sensation of pain, Dabi did not care about the state of his own being as he has lived far beyond when he should have originally died. All For One had pieced together his body in the hopes of making him a backup vessel if Shigaraki's body failed him, but Dabi was nowhere near as controllable as expected.

This fight between the fiery brothers then goes to the next level when Shoto unveils that he's been training to use a new ultimate move. Although Dabi was using his own version of Endeavor's Flashfire Fist that was much hotter than the hero's, Shoto's version of Flashfire blended his hot and cold sides together into a new kind of flame. Shoto had been developing this to directly counter Dabi's abilities, and with it was able to defeat his brother for the time being.

It's yet to see how the war will shape up from here on out in My Hero Academia Season 7, and Shoto just nabbed the heroes a big victory moving forward.