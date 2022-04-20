My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unearths The Nightmare of Eraserhead

My Hero Academia is hitting Shota Aizawa with one of his worst nightmares with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! As Vigilantes is nearing the end of its final arc, the final battle between Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler and the explosive Number Six villain has come to its end. All Might and the other pro heroes were able to jump into the fight just in time to save Koichi and the rest of Naruhata before it was completely destroyed by Number Six’s powers, but Koichi himself was nowhere near clear from the danger.

Through the fight between Koichi and Number Six, the hero and villain were able to reach a surprising new level of power and fans got to see a look inside why the Nomu had acted the way he did. But as the fight grew fiercer and damaged Koichi even more, it began to paint an even worse outcome for Koichi himself as it was clear that the villain would not stop until Koichi was stopped. This is also a terrible situation for Aizawa as he himself has lost someone close to him in the past, and the final moments of the newest chapter just might repeat that history for the hero.

Chapter 123 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals that Number Six’s final goal was to seek out Koichi one last time in order to really burn himself within Koichi’s memory. It thus ended with the villain blowing himself up completely, and as a result had left Koichi bloodied and completely unmoving as the final moments see Aizawa discovering the young vigilante. As we got to see with a deep look at Aizawa’s past, he had lost his friend Shirakumo in the midst of a Nomu fight just like this once long ago.

Aizawa had grown closer to the vigilante over the course of the series, and seeing such a young would be hero potentially losing his life in the same kind of bloody way is likely to bring back all of those memories about Shirakumo. It’s unclear as to whether or not the spin-off will be killing off Koichi in full (especially because it saved the other two vigilantes at risk of losing their lives), but it’s a bad position for everyone as this fight comes to an end. But what do you think? How did you feel about My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ latest cliffhanger? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!