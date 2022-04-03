My Hero Academia Cover Art Highlights Yaoyorozu and Kaminari

My Hero Academia has a ton of heroes on its rosters, and plenty of them have worked missions together already. This goes doubly for Class 1-A, but there are some combos you don’t get to see enough of. That is where My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions steps in as the side series can fill those gaps. And now, its newest cover art is highlighting Momo and Denki at last.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions. The side story just released its newest chapter in 2022, and the manga took time to highlight several heroes in full color.

Kaminari is in the middle of everything with his legs stretched out and arms to the sky. The blonde hero is giving two thumbs up ahead of his big mission, and Kaminari looks as loose as ever in his black-white costume.

As for Yaoyorozu, the hero looks the same as always with her dark hair pinned up. She is donning her uniform’s winter cape, and she seems to be making a ton of nesting dolls for this cover. A closer look shows these figurines are all painted after Class 1-A, and Eraser Head is being made by Yaoyorozu in this shot.

And of course, there is another familiar face in this shot. Hatsume Mei can be found in the top left corner with a wrench in hand. The prodigal support student is known for inventing all kinds of babies, so Hatsume has worked with Class 1-A her fair share. Now, My Hero Academia is ready to task her with a mission, and you know the pink-haired girl will have a blast outfitting Kaminari and Yaoyorozu with tech.

What do you think about My Hero Academia‘s team-up series? Are you keeping up with the main series these days…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB