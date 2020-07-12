My Hero Academia Meets Megan Thee Stallion with Mirko Fan-Cast

✖

My Hero Academia has live-action projects in the works, but none of them have tackled the pro hero Mirko yet. The heroine made her debut in the last few episodes of season four, and the manga has turned Mirko into a fan-favorite character. There are dozens of cosplayers who've given their take on Mirko, and it seems on fan-cast may have found the perfect celebrity to tackle the pro.

Recently, a comparison imager hit up social media after surfacing on Imgur and Reddit. It was there fans were shown Mirko side by side with rapper Megan the Stallion. It was there fans could see how similar the rapper's style suits Mirko, and it is a fire combination.

The image shows Megan at an event with a white cropped vest and bralette. This icy look goes well with Mirko's usual costume as the white singlet is plenty cute. The two are also rocking light hair as Megan has platinum blonde locks which compare to Mirko's white hair. The only thing missing is rabbit ears, but a simple cosplay could fix that up.

Of course, this fan-cast has netizens begging Megan to do a My Hero Academia cosplay, and it wouldn't be too shocking to see her do as much. The rapper is an anime fan, and she hasn't shied away from her otaku side. In the past, Megan has shown up to events rocking Naruto gear, and she even gave Sasuke Uchiha a shoutout in a recent song. She has even cosplayed as Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia on a magazine cover, and the fiery look went viral overnight.

In fact, Megan is such a big anime fan that she did a clothing collaboration with Crunchyroll recently. The special line when live earlier last week, so you can check it out and see if the savage collection suits your fashion senses!

What do you think of this fan-cast? Do you have any other stars in mind for a My Hero Academia cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

