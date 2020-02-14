My Hero Academia Anime Drops Ominous Tease About This Class 1-A Student

Dr. Garaki has been making the news in a number of different ways in My Hero Academia, with the mad scientist causing quite some controversy thanks in part to his original name, it seems as though the Paranormal Liberation Front doctor may have had his fingers in the pot of the franchise since the very beginning. In one of the earliest scenes of the anime, Midoriya went to a doctor to learn why his quirk hadn’t manifested itself. Said doctor just so happened to be the villainous MD who is currently plaguing the world of professional heroes and a scene from a recent episode proves his reach may have been far longer than we had originally thought!

In the most recent installment, Aoyama reveals his obsession with Midoriya, following the future “Symbol of Peace” and trying to be his friend. Though Deku is at first terrified of Aoyama’s “advances”, he later finds common ground with him, though this revelation is a terrifying one. Aoyama reveals that his former doctor had once informed him that his quirk was “incompatible with his body”, which Garaki had said something similar to Deku so much earlier in his life.

Twitter User Sekysin shared the disturbing revelation, where Midoriya is startled by the fact that Aoyama had heard something so similar to himself earlier in his life, though the young heroes can’t comprehend the terrible origins of just what the Paranormal Liberation Front was scheming up:

Just noticed something from the last episode pic.twitter.com/NjqdMDMBEn — Seki 😈VIOLET😈 (@sekysin) February 9, 2020

In the manga, Garaki has become a BIG part of the franchise, assisting in the bolstering of the strength of the new super villain group, the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the war between this super villain force and the heroes of UA Academy ready to begin, it’s clear that more of the mad doctor’s origin and his work for All For One and Shigaraki will be exposed.

