My Hero Academia Artist Shares Stunning Wonder Woman 1984 Sketch

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 has been in the news a lot lately, thanks in part to its release date onto both HBO Max and theaters being only a few days away on Christmas, and one of the artists behind the spinoff series to My Hero Academia, Vigilantes, has taken the opportunity to sketch Diana right before her return in her sequel film. With Diana getting some flashy new armor in the upcoming sequel, that is reminiscent of the armor that was seen in the legendary DC Comics mini-series of Kingdom Come, artist Beten Court gave us a stunning new take on Wonder Woman's new aesthetic!

The next feature-length film in the DC Cinematic Universe will journey further into the world of Diana, taking place long before the events of Justice League or even Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, showing how Wonder Woman has been living in the world of man for decades following the events of the first film. Though Diana will be seeing the return of Steve Trevor, her love interest from the first film played by Chris Pine, she will also be facing off against two new villains with the sinister Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal and the magically powered feline antagonist known as Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes artist Beten Court took to his Official Twitter Account to share his rendition of Wonder Woman's new look in her upcoming sequel, blending the style that he is known for in the universe of UA Academy with the most popular heroine in the DC Comics' roster:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has yet to receive an anime adaptation, but it has been giving us a brand new side of the Shonen franchise that helped to make the likes of Deku, All Might, and Bakugo household names among fans. With the current storyline diving into a time where Mirko the rabbit hero was participating in underground fighting tournaments as a teenager alongside the likes of Rappa and Knuckleduster, there is plenty of material in this spinoff that fans would love to see adapted at some point in the future!

What do you think of this fusion of My Hero Academia and DC Comics? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!