My Hero Academia Creator Shares Hopeful Message to Fans Amidst the Pandemic

✖

During this year's Jump Festa, fans were taken aback when the creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, had dropped the big news that the story of UA Academy would be ending "sooner rather than later", but that hasn't stopped the mangaka from sharing a special message to fans during this age of the coronavirus pandemic! While My Hero Academia was lucky in that the production of its anime wasn't impeded by COVID-19, thanks to completing production on its fourth season before the pandemic took hold, that hasn't stopped Horikoshi from weighing in to help out fans of the franchise!

My Hero Academia is set to return in the spring of next year with its fifth season, following the adventures of Class 1-A in the "Training Arc", which will pit them against their fellow students in Class 1-B while also exploring the power that resides within Midoriya in the power of One For All! Though Horikoshi hasn't given fans an exact date, and/or chapter, as to when My Hero Academia's manga will come to a close, it certainly is heartbreaking to many fans to know that the story of UA Academy might be ending sooner than we had all hoped!

Twitter User Aitai Ki Mochi shared the translation of Kohei Horikoshi's best wishes for fans during this year, letting fans know that he will continue to draw the series that so many have fallen in love with over the years and informing audiences to "stand back up":

Here is the full translation of Horikoshi's comment from the BNHA Super Stage Event during Jump Festa 2021. He thanks everyone for their support throughout the years and thinks that the story might be reaching its conclusion soon. Source: https://t.co/N9f5PmqdLL pic.twitter.com/vhF3Om97fv — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 19, 2020

The anime's return isn't the only big thing happening in the future of the Shonen franchise next year, as the third movie of the series is also planning to be released in 2021. With the manga seemingly wrapping up the War Arc that pitted the heroes against the villains in a life or death battle for supremacy, the future of the franchise is most assuredly up in the air!

What do you think of Kohei Horikoshi's inspiring words? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!