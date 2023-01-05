My Hero Academia Artist Turns Kacchan Into a Cat in New Sketch

What's better than having artwork of My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo? Having artwork of Katsuki Bakugo as a cat! Need proof? Then just scroll below and see "Catsuki" Bakugo for yourself!

Manga artist @nstime23 dropped this epic sketch that re-imagines Bakugo in cat form. The young hero's "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight" hero persona suddenly doesn't seem so fearsome when he's all fuzzy and cute, does it?

Based on reactions from My Hero Academia fans, this is yet another successful artwork re-imaging of Kacchan – one we can only seriously refer to as "Katchan."

MY HERO ACADEMIA ANIME SPOILERS

(Photo: Studio Bones)

At the time of writing this, fans are waiting for My Hero Academia Season 6B to kick off 2023. The first arc of Season 6 saw All-Out War break out between the Pro Heroes and villains, as Hawks and Endeavor launched a do-or-die ambush on All For One's disciple, Dr. Garaki, who was trying to turn Tomura Shigaraki into the ultimate villain powerhouse. That mission achieved victory at (too) great cost: Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front murdered hundreds of innocents, and dozens of pro-heroes, while destroying a portion of entire cities and countryside, along the way. It now seems like the entire pro hero system could erode and crumble, as well.

In the midst of all that, Bakugo was critically wounded while saving Izuku Midoriya from Shigaraki's (possessed by All For One) attempt to steal One For All away. Bakugo's status following the All-Out War is what My Hero Academia anime fans are waiting on the edge of their collective seats to see. If nothing else, facing the top villains in battle has been a humbling experience for Bakugo; his dream of becoming the undisputed greatest hero of all may have died out on the battlefield, after being faced with the power and malevolence of true evil.

MY HERO ACADEMIA MANGA SPOILERS

In the My Hero Academia manga Bakugo has been once again humbled in battle; as part of All Might's divide-and-conquer plan to beat the villains, Bakugo once again got to face Tomura Shigaraki – this time working as part of a team within a cage designed to contain the villain leader. Yet again, Bakugo was mortally wounded in battle, and it was only the self-sacrifice of pro-hero Edgeshot that brought him back from the edge of death. Even facing his possible end, Bakugo is standing tall and fighting to do whatever he can to help Deku and the other heroes – possibly unlocking new power along the way.