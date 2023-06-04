My Hero Academia Celebrates The Big 3 With Special Trailer

The newest volume of the My Hero Academia manga has been hitting shelves across Japan, and My Hero Academia is celebrating everything that happened in it with some of its highlights featuring The Big 3's big moments in the Final Act! My Hero Academia has been steeped in the final battles between the heroes and villains with the latest chapters of the Final Act thus far, and while there are still some of the biggest fights left to be settled in future chapters, there have been some massive moments that have already gone down with some of the key characters from across the series.

The Big 3 of U.A. Academy with Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki were first introduced during the events of the Shie Hassaikai Arc, and all three of them played a massive role in the Final Act as each of them helped to stall Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya could get to the scene for their actual final fight. It's all collected in the chapters hitting in My Hero Academia Volume 38 of the manga hitting shelves in Japan, and that's celebrated with the trailer for the volume highlighting the Big 3 that you can check out below:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has been working through the final battles of the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's manga series with each of its latest chapters, so thankfully there is a great way to catch up with everything that's happened so far. You can now find the manga's entire catalog with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid monthly subscription, and find the three most recent chapters (as they launch in Japan) completely for free. As for the My Hero Academia anime, it's currently in the middle of work on Season 7.

My Hero Academia Season 6 ended its run earlier this year, but came with the announcement that My Hero Academia Season 7 was now in the works. There has yet to be a release window or date set for My Hero Academia Season 7, but with the anime kicking off the Final Act as well, you can now catch up with the first six seasons of the My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll.

