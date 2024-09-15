My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Viral With Deku's Dark Makeover

My Hero Academia started breaking hearts with Izuku Midoriya's dark period ahead of the final war between the heroes and villains, and one cosplay has gone viral with fans for bringing back Deku's dark hero makeover. My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final fights between the heroes and villains in the latest episodes of Season 7 airing this Summer, and it's all going to be winding down for the Fall as My Hero Academia gets closer to the grand finale of the anime overall. It's seen Deku overcoming some major mental hurdles, the biggest of which we saw last time around.

My Hero Academia set up the final stage for Season 7 of the anime with Deku feeling the pressures of being the final One For All user. As he knew he needed to take down All For One before the villains made things worse, Deku had left U.A. Academy and started working as a vigilante to round up Tartarus' escaped prisoners without any time for sleeping, eating, or slowing down. It warped his hero costume in a dark new manner, and now artist @cosplayben on Instagram has brought this look back with some Dark Deku cosplay that's been a quick hit with fans.

What Happened to Dark Deku?

My Hero Academia Season 6 was the opening salvo for the war as following the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc that debuted Shigaraki's new body filled with All For One's power, Deku was at a loss as the rest of One For All's vestiges within him were preparing him for death. Knowing that Shigaraki and All For One could destroy everything at a moment's notice, Deku took the burden onto himself to quickly take down as many escaped villains as he could. He was pushed both physically and mentally, and it led to his dark new look.

Deku's once bright hero costume was twisted and warped as he didn't resemble the bright eyed hero fans knew him as. It was the same for the rest of Class 1-A as well as they had to track down Deku before he did more damage to himself. This was during a period where he first revealed One For All's secret to the rest of them, so they were all upset that he had decided to do this all alone without any of their support. So they made sure Deku understood how stubborn he had been during all that time.

Why Dark Deku Was Good for Deku

This darker period of Deku's hero's journey wasn't a particularly long one as it really only resulted in a few fights and the first meeting with Lady Nagant, but it was ultimately for the best. Because he had been so intense on quickly mastering One For All by any means necessary, he actually was able to do so to be a suitable opponent for Shigaraki that we're seeing in the latest new episodes of the anime too. He's using One For All at a level never seen before, and it was thanks to this brief period.

He was certainly handling things the wrong way in other areas, however, as Deku quickly figured out thanks to the fight against Class 1-A. With a new head on his shoulders and all of the quick work he did to train with One For All during this dark era, Deku was able to build enough strength for the final fights ahead through Season 7's final episodes and beyond as it heads to the finale.